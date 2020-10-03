e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Baby rhino jumps around enclosure in Cincinnati zoo, video melts netizens’ hearts

Baby rhino jumps around enclosure in Cincinnati zoo, video melts netizens’ hearts

After a few seconds, the excited rhino goes around to check on his mother and then prances around happily again.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 03, 2020 11:03 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip shows the little rhino zooming around the enclosure.
The clip shows the little rhino zooming around the enclosure.(Instagram/@cincinnatizoo)
         

If you’re looking for something to fill your heart with joy, this video of a baby rhino from Cincinnati Zoo is here to make your day. Named Ajani Joe, the little new member of the zoo will win your heart with his adorable antics.

Shared on the Instagram page of Cincinnati Zoo, the clip shows the little rhino zooming around the enclosure. After a few seconds, the excited rhino goes around to check on his mother and then prances around happily again.

“Baby rhino zoomies,” reads a part of the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip:

Posted on October 2, the clip has garnered over 33,000 views along with more than 11,100 likes. People couldn’t stop gushing at the tiny new member of the zoo. Many poured heart emojis in the comments section to show their love for the little rhino.

“I think he is excited about his new name,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love how he goes back to see where his mom went,” pointed out another. “Spunky little fella,” said a third. “Oh my god, rhino zoomies,” gushed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this cute rhino baby?

tags
top news
Development of border infrastructure will benefit common man, army: PM Modi
Development of border infrastructure will benefit common man, army: PM Modi
UP Congress chief under house arrest ahead of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka’s Hathras visit: Party
UP Congress chief under house arrest ahead of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka’s Hathras visit: Party
Border areas connectivity is directly related to security issues, says PM Modi
Border areas connectivity is directly related to security issues, says PM Modi
Ready to waive ‘interest on interest’ during moratorium: Centre tells SC
Ready to waive ‘interest on interest’ during moratorium: Centre tells SC
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to visit family of Hathras gang-rape victim
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to visit family of Hathras gang-rape victim
Farm laws violate federalism, will fight them out legally: Punjab CM
Farm laws violate federalism, will fight them out legally: Punjab CM
Names of 20 Galwan heroes inscribed on eastern Ladakh war memorial
Names of 20 Galwan heroes inscribed on eastern Ladakh war memorial
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In