‘Backflip on high heels’ video’s unsettling end shocks people, including Will Smith

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 17:46 IST

A video of a man doing backflip while wearing high heels is going all sorts of viral on social media because of its unexpected – and absolutely unsettling – end. The video has left many with varied thoughts, including Hollywood actor Will Smith. In fact, it has gathered over 12 million views till now and the numbers are only increasing.

“Crackin’ up over here! That’s Crazy, Right?!?! I can’t figure out what it does to my brain,” Smith wrote and shared the video on Instagram. The clip is also being shared by others on various social media platforms.

The 11-second-long video shows a man dressed in pant, t-shirt, and high heels. A few seconds into the clip, he performs backflip. It’s when he is about to land then this happens:

If you are wondering what just happened, then you are not alone. Many people reacted in the same way and they expressed the same while commenting. Some wrote that they thought it to be a funny video and never expected such a twist at the end. A few also took hilarious routes while dropping their comments.

“WTH,” wrote a surprised Instagram user. “Wow! I was ready to laugh,” wrote another. “I can’t explain how I feel right now.” wrote a third. “I almost died,” expressed another. “OMG, screamed so loud,” wrote a fourth.

Earlier in July, Will Smith took to Instagram to share a dance video of a little girl. The girl’s groovy moves left the actor impressed.

What do you think of the backflip video?