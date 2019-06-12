Internet gushes over this young girl’s dance video, including Will Smith

Ivanah Campbell, a six-year-old girl, is the latest online sensation and for all the right reasons. This charismatic kid is winning the hearts of netizens, as well as, Hollywood stars with her powerful dance moves. Hailing from Port Elizabeth, South Africa, Campbell is quite popular locally and enjoys over 178,000 followers on Instagram. However, her fame has reached new heights after one of her recent dance videos caught actor Will Smith’s attention.

Captioned “This girl has life figured out! I’m bout to go find me some traffic right now ... and dance!” the actor shared her dance video on Instagram. He also wrote that she is dancing to the tune of “Paga A Bebida Da Bela” by DJ BBoy. Posted on June 9, the video has already garnered more than 11,320,000 views – and counting.

Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over this young dancer. Here are some of the comments.

Previously, her other dance videos got appreciations from stars like Chris Evans, Jada Smith, and Lizzo.

What do you think of her dance moves?

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 11:06 IST