Bear climbs tree to get to birdfeeder, man scolds it like it’s a puppy. Twitter is impressed

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 15:00 IST

This is a tale of a sneaky bear that climbed up a tree to get some noms from a birdfeeder and a man who scolded the animal like it’s a little puppy. This is a story which, besides being fascinating, may also leave you with tons of giggles.

Shared by reporter Scott Bixby on Twitter, a video of the incident has tickled people’s funny bone and made many go “aww”.

“Any tips for bear-proofing a birdfeeder?” with this simple caption Bixby shared the video.

The video opens with a bear trying to steal… err… eat food from a birdfeeder hanging on a tree. Within a few seconds a voice in the background says, “What are you doing? No. No.” What follows next, till the end of the video, is the man scolding the bear like it’s a doggo. So does the man’s stern approach work on the animal? Take a look at the video below to find out:

Any tips for bear-proofing a birdfeeder? pic.twitter.com/UUlRiwHYTB — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) June 17, 2020

Shared just a few hours ago, the video has already prompted all sorts of comments. With over 2.3 lakh views and close to 6,500 likes, it won’t be wrong to say that the clip has piqued people’s attention.

“I like how you talked to it like it was a dog,” wrote a Twitter user. To which, Bixby replied, “They’re honestly dog-like! Like, his face looked like my dog’s when he gets into the trash.” If you look closely at the bear’s face, you may understand what he is talking about. “Don’t fall off. But down!” expressed another. “This made my day,” wrote a third. “He obeyedddd you!!” joked a third.

Some shared tips to bear-proof the birdfeeder as well.

“Don’t put bird feeders out in summer. Birds have enough food and the feeders are bear magnets no matter how high you string them,” wrote a Twitter user. In an update, he later wrote that’s exactly what he did. “Taking down the birdfeeder for now, per the advice of a lot plenty of people with unexpected ursine knowledge,” he tweeted.

A few also shared GIFs about the whole situation:

Get yourself a guard cat. pic.twitter.com/7IqRCPbbso — Wendy the Warrior (@WOgaard) June 18, 2020

A few, however, were not happy about the way he spoke to the bear and didn’t hold back while expressing their reactions.

“Oh my god Scott, it’s not a puppy. You can’t yell at a bear ‘down’,” wrote a Tiwtter user. To which, another individual replied, “What is wrong with him.”

Probably, in an attempt to defend Bixby, one Twitter user wrote, “It worked though.”

What do you think of the video?