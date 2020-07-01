e-paper
Bear cubs wrestle each other. 'They're running on cat software,' say people

Bear cubs wrestle each other. ‘They’re running on cat software,’ say people

With over 7.4 lakh views and close to 39,000 likes, the video has now prompted people to drop all sorts of reactions.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 01, 2020 20:31 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the bear cubs playing and wrestling.
The image shows the bear cubs playing and wrestling.(Twitter/@DrJoeHanson)
         

The video shows exactly what the title describes. It shows two bear cubs engaged in wrestling as an adult bear, probably their mom or dad, standing at a distance looking at them. It’s, however, the adorableness of the video which is now making people say “aww.” Also, many are drawing comparison between the bear cubs and cats. Chances are after seeing the clip, you’ll do both.

“One of the greatest things that has happened as a result of this pandemic is these black bears wrassling,” Twitter user Joe Hanson wrote while sharing the video. He then added that the incident took place at the Big Bend National Park basin lodge, USA.

Take a look at the video to know why it’s absolutely adorable.

With over 7.4 lakh views and close to 39,000 likes, the video has now prompted people to drop all sorts of reactions. While some were extremely happy seeing the video, a few took the route of hilarity while commenting. It won’t be wrong to say that the video is a big hit among people. Is the case same for you too?

“They say foxes are just cat software running on dog hardware. Bear cubs are definitely running on kitten software, (I’d recognise it anywhere),” jokingly wrote a Twitter user. “Parent definitely has that “what time is ‘too early’ to drink” look,” wrote a third trying to guess the adult bear’s perspective. To which another individual came up with their own version and wrote, “Also ‘come on, guys, not in public... People are filming.’”

“I was so busy watching the cubs I didn’t even see Mom standing there until the 3rd playthrough,” wrote another clearly indication that they loved the video so much they watched it multiple times.

“Something to bring a smile,” wrote a user of the micro-blogging site. Did it do the same for you?

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Family out for fishing spots bear stuck in plastic container. Watch what happens next

