Family out for fishing spots bear stuck in plastic container. Watch what happens next

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 21:30 IST

Every now and then, the Internet comes up with heartwarming stories where humans become the angels in disguise for animals. This video of a family helping out a young bear serves as the perfect example. Posted on Facebook, the clip shows how a black bear struggling to get free from a plastic container over its head received unexpected help from a family out fishing on the Marsh-Miller Lake, Wisconsin. The clip will definitely fill your heart with joy.

The clip was shared by Tricia Hurt on June 28. It shows the Hurt family including Tricia Hurt, Brian Hurt and Brady Hurt on a fishing boat. As Tricia films the event, a black bear can be seen swimming vigorously in the middle of the lake. The bear was struggling as a big container was stuck on its head.

After a few unsuccessful attempts, a member of the Hurt family manages to steer the boat in front of the bear while another takes off the container with a swift tug.

The free bear is seen swimming away to the shore.

“Never dreamt we would ever do this in our life time. Out on Marshmiller Lake yesterday with Brian Hurt and Brady Hurt when we spotted this poor bear. He made it to shore after all that,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the video:

The clip has garnered over 5.3 lakh views and tons of reactions from netizens. While some thanked the family for helping out the poor bear, others found the situation of plastic pollution really alarming.

“What an awesome video and a wonderful thing to do. Humanity is good. Thank you for sharing your wonderful deed with us,” writes a Facebook user. “Nice to see good people doing the right thing these times. Great job,” says another.

“Well done you sweet folk. I detest litter, and especially when it causes such harm and distress to our wildlife. Thanks,” comments another.

What do you think of this amazing story?

