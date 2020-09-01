e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Bear wanders into California store, leaves shoppers surprised

Bear wanders into California store, leaves shoppers surprised

The inquisitive bear was seen in the produce aisle.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 01, 2020 10:00 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Amrita Kohli
Reuters | Posted by: Amrita Kohli
A bear bites an item in a supermarket in California.
A bear bites an item in a supermarket in California. (RUBI NEVAREZ via REUTERS)
         

At a North California supermarket last week, one visitor likely had only one thing in mind - the bear necessities.

Shoppers at the Kings Beach Safeway by Lake Tahoe found an otherwise routine trip to the store on Aug. 25 disrupted by an inquisitive bear in the produce aisle, video footage posted online showed.

“We were just calmly arriving at the store. I didn’t even imagine what we were going to find,” said shopper Rubi Nevarez, who provided video to Reuters. “As far as I know, this is the second time this has happened.”

The bear was seen in the produce aisle.
The bear was seen in the produce aisle. ( RUBI NEVAREZ via REUTERS )

Local media reported a bear visited the same store on Aug. 18 - and exited with a bag of tortilla chips.

It wasn’t clear what the bear spotted by Nevarez was looking for but the bold animal left without a fuss in the end.

“The bear went out by itself after seeing all the commotion he caused,” said Nevarez.

tags
top news
Amid apprehensions and strict protocols, JEE (Main) kicks off today
Amid apprehensions and strict protocols, JEE (Main) kicks off today
The Indian economy, in three time horizons
The Indian economy, in three time horizons
Pranab Mukherjee to be cremated in Delhi today
Pranab Mukherjee to be cremated in Delhi today
India records nearly 70,000 new cases of Covid-19, tally close to 3.7 million
India records nearly 70,000 new cases of Covid-19, tally close to 3.7 million
LIVE: Over 4.33 crore samples tested for Covid-19 so far, says ICMR
LIVE: Over 4.33 crore samples tested for Covid-19 so far, says ICMR
‘Border not demarcated, there will be problems’: Chinese minister on LAC row
‘Border not demarcated, there will be problems’: Chinese minister on LAC row
Supreme Court judgment today on payment of AGR dues
Supreme Court judgment today on payment of AGR dues
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In