e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / It's Viral / Bengaluru civic body installs mirrors to tackle public urination. See pics

Bengaluru civic body installs mirrors to tackle public urination. See pics

The mirror boards also display a QR code which can be scanned for getting the location of the nearest public toilet.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 16, 2020 18:15 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Bengaluru
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) installed the mirrors.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) installed the mirrors. (Twitter/ANI)
         

In a bid to promote cleanliness and to improve its ranking in the Swachh Survekshan 2020, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has installed mirror boards at several spots in the city that were being used as public urinals by the people despite repeated cleaning and warnings.

Apart from messages urging the public not to use the spots as urinals, the mirror boards also display a QR code which once scanned by the people, through their smartphones, guides them to the nearest public toilet in the vicinity.

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said that the corporation had hit upon the idea in a meeting held to discuss ways to improve the cleanliness in the city with special focus on the spots which were being used as urinals by the public.

Images of this unusual and innovative installation was also shared on Twitter by ANI:

“We found that despite repeated cleaning of those spots they continued to be used as urinals by the people. We, therefore, hit upon the idea of having mirror boards to prevent them from using the place as a urinal and, in addition to that, we also display a QR code for the location of the nearest public toilet for them to use,” Kumar told ANI here.

At present, the mirror boards have been installed near KR Market, Balekundri Circle, ESI Compound in Indira Nagar, Jyoti Nivas College in Kormangala and Church Street.

The BBMP Commissioner also said that the corporation is building more public toilets in the city.

“We have 463 public toilets available in various parts of the city, however, there is a need for additional toilets to be built in the city considering the size. We are in the process of constructing public toilets and we are also asking the public and private companies as a part of CSR initiative to join this initiative. We have also put in place many e-toilets,” he said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Police sets up life-size mannequins to curb traffic violation. Watch

tags
top news
Five held as J&K police busts Jaish module in Srinagar; foil terror bid planned for R-Day
Five held as J&K police busts Jaish module in Srinagar; foil terror bid planned for R-Day
‘Nitish Kumar to be CM face for 2020 polls’: Amit Shah at Bihar rally
‘Nitish Kumar to be CM face for 2020 polls’: Amit Shah at Bihar rally
BJP, Jana Sena join hands, announce alliance in Andhra Pradesh
BJP, Jana Sena join hands, announce alliance in Andhra Pradesh
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
1 century, 3 massive feats: Kohli eyes Ponting, Sachin records in 2nd ODI
1 century, 3 massive feats: Kohli eyes Ponting, Sachin records in 2nd ODI
Bajaj Chetak 2.0 puts focus firmly on India’s electric two-wheeler future
Bajaj Chetak 2.0 puts focus firmly on India’s electric two-wheeler future
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
How India can benefit from Estonia’s expertise in digital services | WorldView
How India can benefit from Estonia’s expertise in digital services | WorldView
trending topics
South Africa vs England live scoreBCCI central contractsShershaah postersHrithik RoshanCSBC Bihar Police ExamThiruvalluvar Day SignificanceOppo F15

don't miss

latest news

india news