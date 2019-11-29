e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Bengaluru Police sets up life-size mannequins to curb traffic violation. Watch

Bengaluru traffic police also plants to install CCTV camera on the life-size mannequins in future.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 29, 2019 15:47 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bengaluru Police has deployed the life-size mannequins in different areas.
Bengaluru Police has deployed the life-size mannequins in different areas.(Twitter/@kengeritrfps)
         

Bengaluru traffic police came up with an unusual and interesting idea to curb traffic violations on the roads and the experiment has created quite a stir online. In this, authorities are placing mannequins at different roads across the city with an aim to regulate traffic.

This method of traffic control came to light after Kengeri Traffic Police shared images of the life-sized traffic police look-alike dolls on Twitter.

However, it’s not just the police, people across various social media platforms too started sharing the images and videos.

Take a look at a video which shows a mannequin ‘police’ in action:

Here’s another image of a mannequin ‘police’ engaged in active duty:

People had a lot to say about Bengaluru traffic police’s ‘strange’ initiative. While some appreciated the effort, other took a hilarious route while replying. Here’s how they reacted:

Bengaluru City additional commissioner (traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda said that the idea came to him after he noticed that people put on their helmets or fasten their seat belts after seeing a police from afar, reports The Hindu.

If the experiment ends up garnering positive results, the authorities will eventually install CCTV cameras on them to record traffic violations.

What do you think of this initiative?

Also Read |Watch: Police raise awareness about seat belt in unusual way, impress Twitter

tags
top news
PM Modi offers $450 mn development, anti-terror aid to Lanka
PM Modi offers $450 mn development, anti-terror aid to Lanka
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
‘Didn’t call Godse a patriot’: Pragya Thakur forced to apologise again in LS
‘Didn’t call Godse a patriot’: Pragya Thakur forced to apologise again in LS
‘Parties say a lot in manifestos’: SC rejects petition against Uddhav govt
‘Parties say a lot in manifestos’: SC rejects petition against Uddhav govt
Law student abducted on gun point, gang-raped in Ranchi, 12 arrested: Cops
Law student abducted on gun point, gang-raped in Ranchi, 12 arrested: Cops
Zero to sold out in 10 days: Ford’s electric Mustang SUV gets massive response
Zero to sold out in 10 days: Ford’s electric Mustang SUV gets massive response
Emery sacked as Arsenal manager, Ljungberg named interim head coach
Emery sacked as Arsenal manager, Ljungberg named interim head coach
Watch: Uddhav Thackeray responds to question on Shiv Sena turning secular
Watch: Uddhav Thackeray responds to question on Shiv Sena turning secular
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News