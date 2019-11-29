Bengaluru Police sets up life-size mannequins to curb traffic violation. Watch

it-s-viral

Bengaluru traffic police came up with an unusual and interesting idea to curb traffic violations on the roads and the experiment has created quite a stir online. In this, authorities are placing mannequins at different roads across the city with an aim to regulate traffic.

This method of traffic control came to light after Kengeri Traffic Police shared images of the life-sized traffic police look-alike dolls on Twitter.

However, it’s not just the police, people across various social media platforms too started sharing the images and videos.

Take a look at a video which shows a mannequin ‘police’ in action:

Best recent hack I have seen 🤣 pic.twitter.com/S1kCqfhfLl — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 28, 2019

Here’s another image of a mannequin ‘police’ engaged in active duty:

At the junction of MG Road and Brigade Road, Bangalore traffic police have installed a mannequin dressed in uniform, sort of like an elaborate scarecrow, to ensure people obey rules and don't jump signals. pic.twitter.com/MwKKUhD3Ix — Thejaswi Udupa (@udupendra) November 26, 2019

People had a lot to say about Bengaluru traffic police’s ‘strange’ initiative. While some appreciated the effort, other took a hilarious route while replying. Here’s how they reacted:

Good initiative — RanganathPL (@RanganathPL_Twt) November 24, 2019

Common in Canada... Commendable effort though 👏 — Amanpreet (@entdocaman) November 28, 2019

Omg what is happening — Aishwarya Subramanyam (@otherwarya) November 26, 2019

I see this and raise you this. At Agara signal. pic.twitter.com/507LYbK3rE — Shrabonti Bagchi (@Shrabonti) November 26, 2019

Bengaluru City additional commissioner (traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda said that the idea came to him after he noticed that people put on their helmets or fasten their seat belts after seeing a police from afar, reports The Hindu.

If the experiment ends up garnering positive results, the authorities will eventually install CCTV cameras on them to record traffic violations.

What do you think of this initiative?

