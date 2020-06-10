Bengaluru Police’s tricky riddles are all about important messages. Can you solve them all?

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 17:09 IST

If you like solving riddles, you’ll love these posts by Bengaluru Police. Even if you’re not an enthusiast, chances are these posts will pique your interest, mainly because of the important messages they convey.

For the past few days, every now and then, the department is taking to Twitter to share posts in the form of riddles to encourage people to adhere to guidelines or to create awareness amid the ongoing pandemic. Their latest post, shared less than an hour ago, is an example of that attempt.

“Think short acronym. Think ‘can I reorder the words to answer the riddle,” with this caption, this is what the department shared:

Think short acronym. Think ‘can I reorder the words to answer the riddle.’ #ArrestCorona pic.twitter.com/AomcvpPCxA — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) June 10, 2020

Several people attempted to solve the puzzle with most tweeple sharing the correct answer.

In case you are wondering, the answer is WHO or World Health Organisation.

A day ago, they shared a “little tricky” but absolutely important riddle. Take a look:

This riddle might seem a little tricky, but it isn’t! #ArrestCorona pic.twitter.com/NRlqN0n5qs — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) June 9, 2020

By now you must have cracked the puzzle and guessed the answer. Yes, it is social distancing, an important step which is the need of the hour.

Bengaluru Police also created an “easy” yet necessary puzzle for tweeple. They asked “what spreads like wildfire and has no basis in reality?” If you’re thinking it is fake news, then you’re absolutely right.

Here’s what the department tweeted:

We know this is an easy one. Had to ask, though. #ArrestCorona pic.twitter.com/AvM1SpJbTK — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) June 7, 2020

They also created a “hard” riddle related to hand sanitisers and shared this:

Some riddles are hard to crack, others lead to saving lives. #ArrestCorona pic.twitter.com/RbNjbU13ts — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) June 5, 2020

All the posts by the department received appreciation from different people. While some gave the right answers to the riddles, others lauded the department’s creativity.

Were you able to solve all the riddles?