Bird slams girl riding roller coaster, dramatic video goes viral

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:52 IST

It’s often the thrill-seekers who love taking rides on roller coasters. Recently, however, a girl received a lot more than she bargained for when took this ride.

The girl, named Paige, was taking a roller coaster ride at Movie World, Gold Coast. It’s during this time, a bird decided to fly directly into her face. The incident, which was captured on camera and later shared on Facebook, shows the feathered creature swiftly smashing into Paige’s face – after the ride took a sharp drop – and then flying away. The post further says that the girl was left with “feathers on her and a beak scratch on her right shoulder.”

The video, shared on July 28, has received over 940 ‘reactions,’ and above 750 shares on Facebook.

Excited people dished out lots of comments on the video. “Wow what a story to tell! Glad she wasn’t terribly hurt!” says one Facebook user. “This would make rides more exciting,” says another. “What an absolute nightmare,” says a third.

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 12:50 IST