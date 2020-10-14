Book overdue for 60 years returned to library anonymously

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 20:32 IST

People who are familiar with borrowing books from libraries know how failing to return the book on the given date results in a fine. And most of us have paid some amount of that fine in our school or college days. But, you will be surprised to know that in a bizarre incident, a person returned a book to a library in UK after 60 long years. If you think we are joking, this post by Middlesbrough Libraries on Facebook will change your mind.

A copy of Geoffrey Faber’s poetry anthology The Buried Stream was returned to the library’s book return section in perfect condition. The date for returning the book, however, was 1962.

“Earlier this week, someone returned a book to Middlesbrough Libraries that was almost 60 years overdue! Thanks from all the staff to the person who returned the book earlier this week. It was due to be returned on 21st December 1962,” details the Facebook post.

According to the library’s blog post, the book was returned anonymously as fines were suspended during the pandemic.

“We’re really grateful to the anonymous person who returned this book to us as it will be added back to our stock and placed in the Reference Library for future generations to enjoy,” commented Librarian and Community Hub Officer David Harrington.

Check out the full post:

Posted on October 10, the bizarre incident has garnered many surprised reactions from netizens. While some were astonished to know that a book was overdue for more than 50 years, others appreciated it was finally returned.

What are your thoughts on this unexpected return of a long overdue book?