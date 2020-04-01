Boss accidentally turns herself into a potato on video conference. Of course, Twitter loves her

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 14:32 IST

Sitting through long video conference calls can be quite boring sometimes. Listening to your boss go on and on about pending work that needs to be done and targets to meet soon can get tiring beyond a point. However, things must have been rather awkward and hilarious in this work chat when the boss accidentally turned herself into a potato and couldn’t remove the weird filter.

Technology is playing a huge role in bringing people who’re social distancing closer. But it’s these little technology fails (more like technology yays) that can really make someone’s day.

As is this one by Twitter user @PettyClegg. She tweeted an image of her screen during the bizarre video conference and people cannot stop laughing.

“My boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting,” she tweeted.

True to the tweet, the image shows two regular humans and one potato human on the chat.

my boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting pic.twitter.com/uHLgJUOsXk — Rach (@PettyClegg) March 30, 2020

We’re really wondering how anyone kept a straight face or discussed business during this chat.

No points for guessing, this tweet has gone insanely viral bringing laughter to many who really need it during this time. Since being shared on March 30, the tweet has collected over 8.4 lakh likes and more than 1.9 lakh retweets - and still very much counting.

“I want to congratulate her colleagues that could keep running this meeting under this situation. It would be impossible for me,” posted a Twitter user.

“This made me actually laugh for the first time today (it’s 8:30 pm). Tell her thanks for that!” wrote another.

Of course some got ideas. “How can you do that?! I want to try to turn into a potato tomorrow for my next team call!” asked a third.

Even Microsoft enjoyed the tweet:

TOO FUNNY! 😂🥔 — Microsoft (@Microsoft) March 30, 2020

The pun was strong in this comment: “If the boss becomes a potato, does that make them a dictater?” Geddit? Geddit!

Well, turns out she isn’t and no, @PettyClegg didn’t lose her job. “The good news is that my boss, Lizet Ocampo, will not be sacking me tomorrow. We hashed it all out tonight and our team is still laughing with you all,” she tweeted.

Ocampo emerged on Twitter and embraced the crown bestowed on her by tweeple.

I yam potato boss. You should see me in a crown, right @billieeilish? I yam glad this is making folks laugh at this time. Please stay planted at home and safe! For more needed laughs, follow my favorite comedian @cristela9 . Potate out. #HASHtag #PotatoBoss https://t.co/OxpidZc921 — LizetOcampo (@mlizetocampo) March 31, 2020

More laughter and comments poured in.

“Your potato face made me laugh in a way I haven’t laughed in what feels like a very long time. Thank you!” wrote a Twitter user. “I have not laughed this much since before March started. All Hail Potato Boss,” posted another.

Wouldn’t you want a boss that turned themselves into a potato on a work chat? Wouldn’t that make work more fun?