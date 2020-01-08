Brave dog saves flock of sheep from Australia bushfire, wins hearts

it-s-viral

The terrifying bushfires of Australia have destroyed natural forests, acres of farmland and brought about severe harm to the ecosystem. Australian citizens are trying their best to help out injured animals who are among the worst affected by the raging fires. Videos of firefighters and policemen rescuing helpless injured animals have surfaced on the Internet. However, among those videos is this one of a sheep dog that has become social media’s favourite after she bravely rescued animals at her farm.

Patsy, a six-year-old border collie mix from Corryong, Australia bravely saved her flock of sheep from a wall of fire that was about to engulf her human’s farm.

According to a post on an Instagram account dedicated to Patsy, she successfully saved the sheep by bringing them to a safe space. She even waited with her human while he put out the fire when it came too close to the farm on New Year’s Eve.

Posted on January 5, Patsy’s heroic rescue story quickly became a hit among netizens. Her story has been widely shared and her owners have even appealed for donations to save their farmland through Patsy’s Instagram account.

Patsy’s story was also shared on Facebook by her owner’s sister, Cath Hill, who kept netizens informed with updates.

The post has garnered over four lakh views and more than 10,000 reactions.

“Double schmackos (dog treats) for Patsy and tummy rubs,” comments a Facebook user. “Great job Patsy. The blessings keep on coming,” writes a second. “What a good and brave doggo,” says a third.

What do you think of this four-legged hero?