e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
Home / It's Viral / Sick policeman carried by locals and fellow policemen in knee-deep snow. Watch

Sick policeman carried by locals and fellow policemen in knee-deep snow. Watch

In a video, the braveheart policemen can be seen carrying the cop on a makeshift stretcher through the snow-covered region.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 18, 2020 12:44 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Himachal Pradesh
Locals accompanied the police team walking behind them in a line till they reached the hospital.
Locals accompanied the police team walking behind them in a line till they reached the hospital.(Twitter/@ANI)
         

In a brave attempt, police personnel and local villagers from Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district physically carried a policeman, who had suffered a medical emergency, trudging through a thick blanket of snow for over 7 kilometres to reach a hospital.

In a video, the braveheart policemen can be seen carrying the cop on a makeshift stretcher through the snow-covered region. Locals accompanied the police team walking behind them in a line till they reached the hospital.

The incident took place on the morning of January 17.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive snow or rain on Saturday due to the prevalence of Western Disturbance over central Pakistan and neighbourhood.

tags
top news
5 months after bifurcating Jammu & Kashmir, Govt starts outreach programme
5 months after bifurcating Jammu & Kashmir, Govt starts outreach programme
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
Sania’s stunning comeback, wins WTA title after 2-yr maternity break
Sania’s stunning comeback, wins WTA title after 2-yr maternity break
Hong Kong airline forces woman to take a pregnancy test
Hong Kong airline forces woman to take a pregnancy test
Imported onions not pungent enough, set to go on distress sale
Imported onions not pungent enough, set to go on distress sale
Prez Kovind’s rejection of Mukesh Singh’s mercy petition in 4 days is a record
Prez Kovind’s rejection of Mukesh Singh’s mercy petition in 4 days is a record
WATCH: Rahul’s blink-and-you-miss-it stumping draws Dhoni comparisons
WATCH: Rahul’s blink-and-you-miss-it stumping draws Dhoni comparisons
Watch: Ramachandra Guha’s ‘fifth generation dynast’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi
Watch: Ramachandra Guha’s ‘fifth generation dynast’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news