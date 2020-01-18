Sick policeman carried by locals and fellow policemen in knee-deep snow. Watch

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 12:44 IST

In a brave attempt, police personnel and local villagers from Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district physically carried a policeman, who had suffered a medical emergency, trudging through a thick blanket of snow for over 7 kilometres to reach a hospital.

In a video, the braveheart policemen can be seen carrying the cop on a makeshift stretcher through the snow-covered region. Locals accompanied the police team walking behind them in a line till they reached the hospital.

The incident took place on the morning of January 17.

#WATCH Himachal Pradesh: Police personnel and villagers from Lahaul-Spiti district carried a police personnel who had a medical emergency for 7 km in snow covered region, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/a1a7Ds71uV — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020

According to the India Meteorological Department, Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive snow or rain on Saturday due to the prevalence of Western Disturbance over central Pakistan and neighbourhood.