Britney the dog’s wardrobe may make you want to hire her as a fashion consultant

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 21:57 IST

If you’re a regular on social media, you may have come across some really fashionable four-legged beings carrying off different outfits. If so, there’s a possibility you’ve come across the Instagram profile of Britney, the golden retriever. Donning various stylish outfits, Britney’s fashion game is totally on point.

Shared from the pooch’s personal profile, a video shows Britney dressed in different outfits for different occasions. From going out on a date to just a casual sleepover, the dog’s clothes will make it hard for you to hold back your awws. You may even want to hire her as a fashion consultant.

“Glam looks in reel time,” reads the caption of the video.

Take a look at the cute video:

Posted on September 28, the clip has garnered over seven million views and tons of comments. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable dog and her fashionable wardrobe. Many also dropped heart emojis to express their liking for the cute video.

“This is the video the world needs right now,” wrote an Instagram user. “Aww, she’s so gorgeous!” commented another. “Oh my god! Cuteness overloaded,” said a third. “Can I borrow her dresses please?” asked a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this fashionable dog?