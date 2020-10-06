e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Britney the dog’s wardrobe may make you want to hire her as a fashion consultant

Britney the dog’s wardrobe may make you want to hire her as a fashion consultant

“This is the video the world needs right now,” wrote an Instagram user about this clip.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 06, 2020 21:57 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here’s Britney dressed in different outfits for different occasions.
Here’s Britney dressed in different outfits for different occasions. (Instagram/@britneythegoldenretriever)
         

If you’re a regular on social media, you may have come across some really fashionable four-legged beings carrying off different outfits. If so, there’s a possibility you’ve come across the Instagram profile of Britney, the golden retriever. Donning various stylish outfits, Britney’s fashion game is totally on point.

Shared from the pooch’s personal profile, a video shows Britney dressed in different outfits for different occasions. From going out on a date to just a casual sleepover, the dog’s clothes will make it hard for you to hold back your awws. You may even want to hire her as a fashion consultant.

“Glam looks in reel time,” reads the caption of the video.

Take a look at the cute video:

Posted on September 28, the clip has garnered over seven million views and tons of comments. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable dog and her fashionable wardrobe. Many also dropped heart emojis to express their liking for the cute video.

“This is the video the world needs right now,” wrote an Instagram user. “Aww, she’s so gorgeous!” commented another. “Oh my god! Cuteness overloaded,” said a third. “Can I borrow her dresses please?” asked a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this fashionable dog?

tags
top news
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
‘If Andhra does not stop...’: KCR during meet on Krishna water sharing
‘If Andhra does not stop...’: KCR during meet on Krishna water sharing
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: Lomror’s dismissal braces Mumbai Indians
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: Lomror’s dismissal braces Mumbai Indians
Bihar Assembly Elections: BJP releases first list of 27 candidates
Bihar Assembly Elections: BJP releases first list of 27 candidates
4-nation Quad gets cemented at Tokyo meet, sends stern message to China
4-nation Quad gets cemented at Tokyo meet, sends stern message to China
‘Bengal recorded over 200 rapes, more than 600 kidnappings in August’: Guv
‘Bengal recorded over 200 rapes, more than 600 kidnappings in August’: Guv
Yes Bank case: ED arrests CFO, internal auditor of Cox and Kings  
Yes Bank case: ED arrests CFO, internal auditor of Cox and Kings  
Watch: Lion in middle of road in Gujarat, caught on camera by forest guard
Watch: Lion in middle of road in Gujarat, caught on camera by forest guard
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In