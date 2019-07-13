Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 13, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Hema Malini sweeps dirt at Parliament, Twitter in splits

The BJP MPs took part in the cleaning drive as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign.

it's viral Updated: Jul 13, 2019 17:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Swachh Bharat Abhiyan,Hema Malini,Twitter
The video of Hema Malini cleaning the premises of Parliament soon became viral. (Twitter/@ANI)

BJP lawmaker Hema Malini showed up on Saturday to take part in a cleanliness drive in the Parliament. Armed with a big broom, she was among several BJP MPs including Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur who swept away dirt in front of Parliament.

The BJP MPs took part in the cleaning drive as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign.

The video of Hema Malini cleaning the premises of Parliament soon became viral on social media with some of the Twiteratti claiming that the entire thing was nothing but a photo op.

The cleanliness drive was initiated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Apart from Hema Malini, who is the BJP MP from Mathura, many other lawmakers including Anurag Thakur and Rajnath Singh took part in the drive.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 17:13 IST

tags

more from it s viral
trending topics