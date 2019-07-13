Hema Malini sweeps dirt at Parliament, Twitter in splits

BJP lawmaker Hema Malini showed up on Saturday to take part in a cleanliness drive in the Parliament. Armed with a big broom, she was among several BJP MPs including Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur who swept away dirt in front of Parliament.

The BJP MPs took part in the cleaning drive as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign.

#WATCH Delhi: BJP MPs including Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur and Hema Malini take part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/JJJ6IEd0bg — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

The video of Hema Malini cleaning the premises of Parliament soon became viral on social media with some of the Twiteratti claiming that the entire thing was nothing but a photo op.

Spare us the theatrics please. Cleaning up a cleaned space is easy enough. — Nandini 🇮🇳 (@NAN_DINI_) July 13, 2019

What exactly is Hema Malini sweeping? — Mehek (@MehekF) July 13, 2019

The cleanliness drive was initiated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Apart from Hema Malini, who is the BJP MP from Mathura, many other lawmakers including Anurag Thakur and Rajnath Singh took part in the drive.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 17:13 IST