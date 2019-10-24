Café dyes dogs to make them look like pandas, angers people

it-s-viral

A Chinese café is facing widespread backlash from netizens because of the ‘pandas’ that roam around in the place. The outrages poured in when people realised that the black and white cuddly animals at the café are not pandas but dogs dyed to look like the former. This prompted people to accuse the place of ill-treating animals.

The controversy sparked when People’s Daily China took to Facebook to share a video of the dogs dyed as pandas. The video shows two dogs running around who look very similar to pandas – as many pointed.

“The cafeteria purchased the dogs last month,” informed the caption shared along with the video. “The coffeehouse has witnessed dramatic growth since a video of the coffeehouse and its “pandas” went viral on social media,” further adding.

Though there are some who welcomed this marketing idea, most were furious and argued that this would harm the animal’s health.

“Dyeing animals is not recommended in general, as it may cause hair and skin damage,” the post concludes by citing a quote from a veterinarian.

“Every time we dye it costs 1,500 Yuan [$211; £163]. The dye is really expensive,” the owner said to the BBC while defending the move. Further adding, the good quality doesn’t harm the animals in any way.

What do you think of this café’s marketing tactics?

