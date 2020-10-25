Cat and doggo zoomies may remind you of a high-speed chase sequence. Watch

it-s-viral

Videos that show cute animals running around excitedly and playing have a special place in netizens’ hearts. If you’re someone who enjoys watching ‘zoomies’ clips, then this video which was shared on the subreddit of the same name may tickle your fancy. This recording, which shows a cat chasing a doggo, is not only super cute but also highly entertaining to watch.

Posted on Reddit on October 25, this share is just a little over 20 seconds long. “Double the fun,” reads the caption of the post. When the caption states double, it truly means double.

The video shows a black-and-white furred feline chasing a brown-furred pooch. The two four-legged cuties run around an open area with astonishing speed.

What makes the clip all the more entertaining to watch is the background music. Set to the Theme from Mission: Impossible, the recording is nothing short of an adorable high-speed chase-sequence.

Check out the video, but be careful - these two cuties may just zoomie straight into your heart.

Since being shared, this clip has received a whole lot of love from netizens, and rightfully so. The post currently has over 18,500 upvotes and more than 200 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the recording. One person said, “I never seen a cat run that much”. To this, somebody responded, “Yeah, that dog must have really annoyed it”.

Another individual wrote, “Mission impawsible... could be the fast and the furrious too you know”. “All-around fantastic video,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this post?

