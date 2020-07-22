e-paper
Cat doesn't like being alone when her humans go to the bathroom. So she does this

Cat doesn’t like being alone when her humans go to the bathroom. So she does this

Toothless the cat has the sweetest trick to ensure she gets to accompany her humans.

Jul 22, 2020
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Toothless sitting in the shower with an innocent expression on her face.
Toothless sitting in the shower with an innocent expression on her face.
         

Cat parents know that it’s their feline babies that decide how things roll in the house. Kitties have their own set of rules and any and everyone around just needs to follow them, no questions asked. Like this delightful kitty named Toothless, who hates it when her humans leave her alone to go to the bathroom. But don’t worry, she’s figured out a neat solution for this problem.

A post shared on the kitty’s own Instagram account, called toothless.soh, describes what Toothless does to ensure her humans are never alone. What a cutie right, thinking about her loved ones like this.

“Whenever we close the toilet door she gets really sad and starts pawing/meowing by the door,” explains the caption on photo and video sharing app. “This baby girl upped her game, now she just runs & sits there first before we enter,” it says further. Well, slow claps for this bright baby.

The post is complete with a video of Toothless sitting in the shower with an innocent expression on her face. It’s as if she’s saying, ‘go on do your thing, it’s like I’m not even here.’

Shared on July 16, the post has collected over 95,287 views and some 16,800 likes along with tons of comments.

“Humans aren’t allowed to go to the bathroom by themselves, that’s just a FACT,” reads a comment from another kitty’s account. “

“You close the door? I just leave it open so my cat can come in if she wants to,” posts an individual. “Haha mine does this too. If I don’t let her in she pulls up my carpet and I can’t get out! I have no choice… sure she’s planning a world takeover bid!” says another.

“I have a shower cat too. She just plops herself in there and waits for me to be done,” adds a third.

So did these cats have a meeting and decide these rules - who’s to tell. All we can do is enjoy their little antics.

What do you think about this kitty and her trick?

