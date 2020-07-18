e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Cat and hooman perform this highly synchronised trick, leave netizens in awe. Watch

Cat and hooman perform this highly synchronised trick, leave netizens in awe. Watch

Netizens are calling this trick a cat treadmill. Watch to see if you agree.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 18, 2020 15:25 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a cat standing on the sole of its hooman’s shoe.
The image shows a cat standing on the sole of its hooman’s shoe. (Instagram/@kits_and_tricks)
         

Many cat parents may agree with the notion that our furry little feline friends do a lot for us. From showering us with hugs and kisses whenever they please to bringing us unwarranted presents, the list is highly diverse. This particular feline is going above and beyond its pet duties by helping its hooman workout.

Posted on Instagram from Kitsune, the cat explorer’s very own account, the video has been shared with a caption reading, “This one took meowmy a long time to master ‘cause she needed to build up her leg strength”.

The recording shows Kitsune’s hooman lying on a white-tile floor, wearing a red top, brown shorts and grey sneakers. The pet parent raises her legs in the air, and just then, the white-and-tangerine furred feline jumps onto the soles of her sneakers.

The pet parent starts moving her legs in a biking motion, ever so lightly. The kitty moves from one sole of the shoe to the other in harmony with its hooman.

The video ends with the pet parent signalling the cat to jump down while offering it a treat for doing so.

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, the post has received a lot of love. It currently has over 1,100 views and many encouraging comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about this neat trick. One person said, “Very impressive, great work”. Another individual wrote, “Love it so much”.

“A cat treadmill!! That looks fantastic!” read one comment. An Instagram user proclaimed, “You are so talented”.

What are your thoughts on this highly synchronised pet parent and cat duo?

Also Read | ‘What ‘cha doin’?’ says this cat as it photobombs its mom’s workout video

tags
top news
‘Not on speaking terms with Sachin Pilot for last 18 months’: Ashok Gehlot
‘Not on speaking terms with Sachin Pilot for last 18 months’: Ashok Gehlot
Political options run out for PM Oli in Nepal cliff-hanger
Political options run out for PM Oli in Nepal cliff-hanger
Rajnath Singh visits forward post, Amarnath cave shrine during J-K visit
Rajnath Singh visits forward post, Amarnath cave shrine during J-K visit
Community transmission at over 50% in Covid-19 clusters, says Kerala health minister
Community transmission at over 50% in Covid-19 clusters, says Kerala health minister
Rebel Rajasthan lawmakers being moved to BJP’s Karnataka: Congress
Rebel Rajasthan lawmakers being moved to BJP’s Karnataka: Congress
PM Modi sent strong message to global community on ECOSOC agenda: Jaishankar
PM Modi sent strong message to global community on ECOSOC agenda: Jaishankar
Dhoni just took away the series from Pak: Akmal lauds India’s ‘best keeper’
Dhoni just took away the series from Pak: Akmal lauds India’s ‘best keeper’
Railways holds its first all-women RPF sub-inspector cadets passing-out parade
Railways holds its first all-women RPF sub-inspector cadets passing-out parade
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In