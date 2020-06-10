Kitty brings ‘thoughtful gift’ for human, it’s a live chipmunk. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 18:20 IST

Cats have a rather odd way of showing affection towards their humans. Feline lovers will agree that sometimes our furry friends bring small animals like rats or squirrels to us to show that they love us. Well, this kitty named Piper is one worthy example of the special trait of the cat community.

A video of Piper’s shenanigans was posted on TikTok by his human Bobbi Turner. The clip shows Piper standing outside a door holding something in his mouth – a live chipmunk. Turner repeatedly tells the kitty to let go of the unfortunate being and eventually, Piper obliges. Almost instantly, *he tires to chase the animals but the obedient cat stops when asked not to go behind the creature. Thankfully, the chipmunk survived the attack.

Take a look at the hilarious video:

The clip has garnered over 1.4 million views and tons of amused reactions from netizens.

“Piper be like: why does mom let my gifts go away?” jokes a TikTok user. “Good boy Piper. You should get an obedience medal,” comments another.

“Thanks for saving the chipmunk,” says a third. “Next time I’m bringing a non-returnable gift mom,” writes a fourth.

Would you take this ‘gift’ brought by Piper?

