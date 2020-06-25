e-paper
Cat expresses its dislike for the smell of coffee in the strangest manner. Watch

Cat expresses its dislike for the smell of coffee in the strangest manner. Watch

This kitty is no fan of coffee that’s for sure.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 20:34 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a black-and-brown furred feline sitting perched on top of a wooden table.
The image shows a black-and-brown furred feline sitting perched on top of a wooden table. (Reddit/@thatswhatisaidman)
         

You may have heard the colloquial phrase, “Coffee is an acquired taste”. Well, it seems like it is a taste this particular feline would instead not acquire, thank you very much.

Posted to Reddit on June 25, the clip is 20 seconds long. The post is captioned, “He ‘buries’ coffee because he doesn’t like the smell”.

The recording shows a black-and-brown furred feline perched on top of a wooden table. A cup of coffee is situated next to the cat. The kitty ‘digs’ into the counter a few times using one of its paws.

It does a double-take to identify the source of the strong scent. The feline, then, carries on ‘digging’ onto the surface without much progress. The cat’s derpy efforts go on until the very end of the video.

It is unclear how that digging motion would free the kitty of the smell of coffee beans. Maybe it is trying to bury the coffee cup? Nevertheless, its actions are highly entertaining to watch. Check them out for yourself.

He ‘buries’ coffee because he doesn’t like the smell. from r/cats

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘cats’ the post has received nearly 2000 upvotes and almost 100 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “He gets bonus points for not hitting the cup. I was sure it would end up on the floor”. While another individual wrote, “So he’s saying your coffee smells like the litter tray”.

“He keeps looking back like ‘Is it still there? Oh no, it’s still there.”” read one comment.

What are your thoughts on this coffee disliking cat?

