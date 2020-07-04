e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Cat got put into the ‘pouting corner’ over doing something cheeky. Watch

Cat got put into the ‘pouting corner’ over doing something cheeky. Watch

“That bread loaf looks very upset,” wrote a Reddit user on the post’s comments section.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 04, 2020 13:07 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a grumpy cat.
The image shows a grumpy cat. (Reddit/@writerlover182)
         

As exciting as being a cat parent may sound, it is a role that comes along with a whole lot of responsibilities. One isn’t just at the receiving end of unwitting cuddles when their felines are feeling particularly generous but also some unsolicited scowls. This video of a kitty sitting in the ‘pouting corner’ after having been told off by its hooman showcases just that.

Posted on Reddit on July 3, the clip is merely 5 seconds long. The recording has been shared with a caption reading, “He got in trouble, so I made this sign”.

The film opens with a paper sign taped to the bed. It reads, “I am pouting,” and has a downward pointing arrow drawn on the same. Suddenly, the camera descends under the bed to reveal a tangerine-and-white furred feline. To say the kitty looks grumpy would be an understatement. But don’t just take our word for it. Check out the video for yourself here:

He got in trouble so I made this sign. from r/AnimalsBeingJerks

Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 10,500 upvotes and nearly 50 positive comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “That bread loaf looks very upset”.

Another individual inquired, “What did he do?”. To this, the original poster responded with, “He went on my dad’s leather chair and started to have a good scratching fest... despite his multiple scratching posts four feet away”. Wow, that kind of behaviour is a straight route to the pouting corner, we assume.

“Grumpo,” read one comment. A Reddit user remarked, “So adorable”.

What are your thoughts on this real-life grumpy cat?

Also Read | Other cats give headbutt but not feline star Kitzia, she does this. Watch

tags
top news
Not welcome: Japan’s Shinzo Abe could cancel state visit by China’s Xi Jinping
Not welcome: Japan’s Shinzo Abe could cancel state visit by China’s Xi Jinping
India’s Covid-19 vaccines Covaxin and ZyCoV-D ready for human trials
India’s Covid-19 vaccines Covaxin and ZyCoV-D ready for human trials
Faces of terror: Why India banned 9 Khalistan-linked terrorists in 5 countries
Faces of terror: Why India banned 9 Khalistan-linked terrorists in 5 countries
ITR filing deadline for FY 2019-20 extended till November 30
ITR filing deadline for FY 2019-20 extended till November 30
MP Board 10th Result 2020: MPBSE class 10 results declared at mpbse.nic.in, here’s direct link to check
MP Board 10th Result 2020: MPBSE class 10 results declared at mpbse.nic.in, here’s direct link to check
‘Buchanan wanted to remove Ganguly as KKR captain and succeeded’
‘Buchanan wanted to remove Ganguly as KKR captain and succeeded’
Apple’s new survey hints at radical cost-cutting change for iPhone 12
Apple’s new survey hints at radical cost-cutting change for iPhone 12
Watch: Indians, Taiwanese, Tibetans hold anti-China protest at Times Square
Watch: Indians, Taiwanese, Tibetans hold anti-China protest at Times Square
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In