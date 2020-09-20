e-paper
Cat has the derpiest reaction to a laser pointer. Watch

“He was having none of it,” read one comment under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 20, 2020 17:08 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a black-and-white furred feline standing calmly on a carpeted floor.
Netizens seem to adore the four-legged furry fluff-balls science calls felines for many reasons. From their cute faces to agile movements, the list is truly endless. However, one quality that really seems to make cats a fan favourite is their unpredictable nature. Case in point is this adorable feline who appears to have a strange reaction to the laser pointer.

Posted to Reddit on September 19, this clip is almost five seconds long. “My cat is the only one in the world afraid of laser pointer,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording shows a black-and-white furred feline standing calmly on a carpeted floor. Just then, somebody points a laser pointer towards the cat. Rather than trying to catch the laser with its paws, the feline does something rather unusual.

As soon as the light hits a point on the carpet close to the cat, it walks away. Check out the immaculate ‘peace out’ here:

My cat is the only one in the world affraid of laser pointer. from r/StartledCats

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘startled cats’, this post has accumulated over 7,200 likes and almost 100 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this real-life ‘scaredy cat’. One person joked, “You never forget getting sniped in a past life. Never,” trying to guess the reason behind the cat’s actions.

Another individual wrote, “We have a cat who is terrified of everything, yet walks right up to a running vacuum cleaner. Strange creatures, they are”. Cats indeed seem to be strange creatures. “He was having none of it,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

