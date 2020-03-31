Chhattisgarh cops perform aarti to shame lockdown violators. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 15:10 IST

With many people refusing to follow lockdown procedures, police across the country is coming up with different ways to educate and punish violators. This TikTok video shows one such attempt and it’s leaving people laughing out loud. The clip shows cops performing aarti of the violators, putting tilak on them and showering them with flowers in to shame them for stepping out.

Twitter user @riturajaaru7 shares various videos of police in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. This video showing the special treatment of violators has collected over 63,000 views so far. What makes the video funny is the soundtrack playing in the background.

The video also made its way on Facebook and has collected over 3.7 million views and more than 75,000 shares since Saturday.

Another video shared by the TikTok user shows cops performing the aarti, then requesting the person to stay at home.

And they did this several more times with others who stepped out as well.

The idea has been praised by several people. Here’s what people are saying about the videos and the idea.

“Lovely, they are thoroughly embarrassed,” reads a comment. “This is the best one, super,” says another. “Salute to Bilaspur police,” says a third. “You have taken the right step,” comments a fourth.

What do you think about this?

Also Read | Meet this cop who uses his horse to spread awareness about COVID-19