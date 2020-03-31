e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Chhattisgarh cops perform aarti to shame lockdown violators. Watch

Chhattisgarh cops perform aarti to shame lockdown violators. Watch

What makes the video funny is the soundtrack playing in the background.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 31, 2020 15:10 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Twitter user @riturajaaru7 shares various videos of police in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.
Twitter user @riturajaaru7 shares various videos of police in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.
         

With many people refusing to follow lockdown procedures, police across the country is coming up with different ways to educate and punish violators. This TikTok video shows one such attempt and it’s leaving people laughing out loud. The clip shows cops performing aarti of the violators, putting tilak on them and showering them with flowers in to shame them for stepping out.

Twitter user @riturajaaru7 shares various videos of police in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. This video showing the special treatment of violators has collected over 63,000 views so far. What makes the video funny is the soundtrack playing in the background.

@riturajaaru7

♬ original sound - punjaban kudi

The video also made its way on Facebook and has collected over 3.7 million views and more than 75,000 shares since Saturday.

Another video shared by the TikTok user shows cops performing the aarti, then requesting the person to stay at home.

@riturajaaru7

##bsp police

♬ original sound - user186918

And they did this several more times with others who stepped out as well.

@riturajaaru7

अब तो घर पे रहें##bsp ##kotwalipolice##cg##covid_19awareness

♬ original sound - Rukhsar

The idea has been praised by several people. Here’s what people are saying about the videos and the idea.

“Lovely, they are thoroughly embarrassed,” reads a comment. “This is the best one, super,” says another. “Salute to Bilaspur police,” says a third. “You have taken the right step,” comments a fourth.

What do you think about this?

Also Read | Meet this cop who uses his horse to spread awareness about COVID-19

