e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Chhota Bheem inspired #JusticeForChutki trends, reminds people of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Memes take over Twitter

Chhota Bheem inspired #JusticeForChutki trends, reminds people of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Memes take over Twitter

Chhota Bheem tying knot with Rajkumari Indumati left people irked. They started shared their reactions on Twitter using the hashtag #JusticeForChutki.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 04, 2020 17:48 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A Twitter user shared this Kuch Kuch Hota Hai meme using #JusticeForChutki.
A Twitter user shared this Kuch Kuch Hota Hai meme using #JusticeForChutki.(Twitter)
         

Unless you are completely detached from the world of television, you may have come across a kid’s show called Chhota Bheem. Though produced for the young ones, the show also enjoys a fan following among teenagers and adults. Now, a twist in the show has left people enraged and they can’t keep calm.

Turns out, instead of marrying Chutki, as everyone watching the show expected, Chhota Bheem went ahead and tied the not with Rajkumari Indumati, the daughter of the king. This unexpected turn has now left people fuming and asking, “What is this behaviour Bheem?”.

There are so many such reactions that the hashtag #JusticeForChutki has become a trending topic.

via GIPHY

Several people who were remained of the popular film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In the film, Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) ends up marrying Tina (Rani Mukerji) instead of his best friend Anjali (Kajol), who is in love with him - at least the first time. Twitter took it upon themselves to point out that it’s the same storyline. A Twitter user even expressed this with an appropriate meme:

This is, however, not the only viewpoint that people came up with. From calling Chhota Bheem a traitor to asking Chutki to stay strong, people shared all kinds of memes.

This Twitter user wrote an angry tweet while standing up for Chutki:

As for this individual, they wrote Chutki deserves much better:

Here’s another reaction to this whole dynamic.

Another Twitter user couldn’t handle the sorrow and tweeted an appeal to the show’s makers:

Wondering why there’s so much hullaballoo surrounding a carton plot twist? Maybe people just wanted to break into a little laughter with this silliness during these trying times, at least the witty comments on Twitter suggest so.

Also Read | This video of a cat comforting a doggo at the vet is all types of ‘aww’. Watch

tags
top news
Over 2,000 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members banned from entering India for 10 yrs
Over 2,000 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members banned from entering India for 10 yrs
Focusing on 3 suspects, will bring elephant killers to justice, says Kerala CM
Focusing on 3 suspects, will bring elephant killers to justice, says Kerala CM
‘Confidential’ legal issue has to be resolved for Vijay Mallya’s extradition, says UK
‘Confidential’ legal issue has to be resolved for Vijay Mallya’s extradition, says UK
Rajeev Topno, private secretary to PM Modi, gets World Bank assignment
Rajeev Topno, private secretary to PM Modi, gets World Bank assignment
Macron underlines India’s importance in ensuring access to Covid treatment
Macron underlines India’s importance in ensuring access to Covid treatment
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
LIVE| Need to set up make-shift hospitals as Covid-19 cases increase: Centre to SC
LIVE| Need to set up make-shift hospitals as Covid-19 cases increase: Centre to SC
Covid-19: UP CM Adityanath hands over his official plane to health dept
Covid-19: UP CM Adityanath hands over his official plane to health dept
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In