Chicken nugget launched into space to celebrate supermarket chain’s 50th birthday. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 13:52 IST

Another day, another almost unbelievable story - and this one’s left people quite surprised. A post shared on Twitter by a supermarket chain shows the journey of a chicken nugget from earth to space to celebrate their 50th birth anniversary. No, we’re not kidding, this actually happened.

“We don’t know who needs to hear this, but we sent the first ever chicken nugget into space today,” Iceland Foods, a supermarket chain, tweeted. “Why? We have no idea, but it was out of this world!” they added along with a wink emoji. The video details that the nugget was launched from a farm located in North Wales, UK – the place where the food chain’s headquarter is located.

The nugget reached an altitude of 110,000 feet into Earth’s stratosphere in freezing temperatures of around -60°C before rocketing back, reports LadBible.

Take a look at the video to see the story which almost seems too surprising to believe:

We don’t know who needs to hear this, but we sent the first ever chicken nugget into space today 🧑‍🚀



Why? We have no idea, but it was out of this world! 😉 pic.twitter.com/XGmkT9ShBO — Iceland Foods ❄️ (@IcelandFoods) October 13, 2020

“I’m glad to see the nugget arrived safely, did you eat it? I would’ve eaten it,” said a Twitter user and this Gif:

I’m glad to see the nugget arrived safely, did you eat it? I would’ve eaten it... pic.twitter.com/4aEaDYOtYB — Solid Snake (@SolidSnakeMig) October 13, 2020

To which, the food chain replied:

It's in the oven now, it held up surprisingly well all things considered — Iceland Foods ❄️ (@IcelandFoods) October 13, 2020

“Where did it land, out of interest?” asked another.

Here’s how others showed their reactions:

“2020 is a huge year for us as we celebrate our 50th birthday, and we wanted to find ways to mark the occasion, just like anyone celebrating a birthday in lockdown. What better way to show that our products are out of this world than by sending one of our customer favourites into space,” Andrew Staniland, Trading Director at Iceland Foods told LadBible.

What do you think of the video?