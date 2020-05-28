Chickens in Kerala lay eggs with green yolks, experts crack the mystery behind bizarre occurrence

it-s-viral

Updated: May 28, 2020 16:47 IST

From pale yellow to deep orange, the colours of egg yolks can differ but they don’t go beyond these known hues. However, in a bizarre – and somewhat disgusting – incident, chickens in a farm in Kerala started laying eggs with green-coloured yolks. What’s even weird is that the poultry farm owner confirmed that they taste like regular eggs. The news came into limelight about a month ago when the owner, Shihabudheen AK, took to Facebook to share various images and videos of this unusual and rare occurrence.

Here’s a post showing the raw and boiled eggs with green yolks:

Then there is this video in which the farm owner is eating a boiled egg:

From calling the eggs alien to attributing genetic aberration as a reason, people came up with several comments after the images and videos made their way onto different social media platforms.

“How is that even possible?” wrote a Redditor. “Our breakfasts will be more colorful!” joked another. “Is the chicken vegan?” asked a third.

“I say alien,” expressed a Facebook user. “Is this some kind of mutant?”asked a second.

Besides leaving netizens with tons of questions, the incident also piqued the interest of some experts from Kerala veterinary and animal sciences university (KVASU). They decided to probe further into the matter. Finally, after their research, they cracked the mystery behind the green egg yolk and it’s something very simple yet amusing.

During a study conducted on the chicken, it was found that the diet of the birds triggered the phenomenon. “When we gave the feed prepared at the university to the hens, they started laying eggs with yellow colored yolks,” said Dr S Sankaralingam of the university. SAID WHERE?

Later, the poultry farm owner revealed that he used to mix herbs and plants with the food for the birds.

What did you think of these eggs with green yolks?