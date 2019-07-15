Chimpanzee escapes enclosure at wildlife park, attacks keeper in scary video

A disturbing video showing a runaway chimpanzee trying to escape through the gates of a wildlife park in China has made its way online. The scary video not only shows the chimp trying to run away as onlookers look at it aghast, it even attacks one of the keepers trying to handle the situation.

The video was posted on Twitter by CGTN on July 13 and has since collected over 26,000 views.

According to DailyMail, the 12-year-old chimpanzee, named Yang Yang, had managed to break out of its enclosure at Hefei Wildlife Park by climbing up a fallen bamboo tree.

The video, recorded on a security camera, shows the chimp running towards the main gate of the facility. However, a keeper at the zoo tries to intervene and stop the chimp from running away. The angry - and probably scared - chimp is then seen attacking the keeper, even kicking him, making him lose his balance and fall on the ground.

Chimpanzee escapes enclosure, attacks keeper in wildlife park pic.twitter.com/tUPkFyIQJh — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) July 13, 2019

The chimpanzee eventually climbed the roof of an enclosure and police was forced to use a tranquillizer gun on it.

Several people have posted similar comments on the video :

“Animals should not be removed from their habitat. When this happens they become violent, my question is what would happen if a human being is removed from their habitat?” says one Twitter user. “He needs to return to the wilderness ASAP,” says another. “Set them free to the wild where they belong,” says a third.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 17:29 IST