Chinese farmer couldn’t afford a plane, so he built himself a life-size model

A man in China, who always dreamed of owning his own plane but couldn’t afford one, has built a life-size model of an aircraft. Zhu Yue constructed a replica of an Airbus A320 and named it “Dream”. Now, Yue’s masterpiece is attracting scores of visitors from various parts of China.

“I’ve liked aircrafts since I was a child, but I couldn’t afford them then. So I went to junk yards to find usable parts, and make my own planes with mud and plastic,” said Yue.

He worked in several professions, including farming, but never gave up on his dream to own a plane one day. He saved up money and built the plane with the help of his friends.

“There are retired plane bodies on the market, but I can’t afford them as they are too expensive. One like this could cost over 10 million yuan (about 1.5 million US dollars). So I figured that making one from iron could work for me,” said Yue.

He started work on the plane back in 2016 and completed his project after two years. He used over 80 tons of steel to build the plane which costs nearly three million yuan (nearly 400,000 US dollars).

Zhu also faced several setbacks on his journey to fulfill his dream. “I can recall more than 200 setbacks. Among the most impressive is in 2017, when we installed the wings, we found that the original yard was not big enough for it. That was the biggest failure,” he said.

Now, even as work on “Dream” continues, Zhu has opened the plane to the public who visit the special plane in huge numbers.

And while the interiors of the plane look just absolutely real, “Dream” cannot really fly. Yue hopes his plane can fly someday.

