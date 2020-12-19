e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘Choo Choo into happily ever after’: Man proposes to train-driving girlfriend as she pulls into station. Watch

‘Choo Choo into happily ever after’: Man proposes to train-driving girlfriend as she pulls into station. Watch

The adorable moment was captured on camera by people both inside the driver’s cabin and on the platform.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 01:39 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the moment the man is about to get down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend.
The image shows the moment the man is about to get down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend. (Twitter/@IrishRail)
         

Proposing to your partner to commit to a lifetime of togetherness is by no means an easy task. It takes a lot of courage to say those magical words. On top of that, there is the whole aspect of proposing in a way that becomes memorable. You may have seen videos of the hat-ke ways where people pop the question. Now there is an inclusion to that list, a man proposing to his train-driving girlfriend as she pulls into a station in Dublin, Ireland.

The adorable moment was captured on camera by people both inside the driver’s cabin and on the platform. One such video was shared on the official Twitter account of Irish Railways while commenting on Twitter user Clodagh Maher’s post who shared another video of the event.

“Didn’t think anything could perk me up after a busy 13hr shift, and some Gent goes and PROPOSES to his GF driving the incoming train at Pearse station,” the user wrote in the caption.

“Congratulations to Paula, our DART driver and her fiancé Conor on their engagement - and here’s how Paula saw it unfold as she was driving a northbound DART into Pearse! Thanks to DART and Pearse Station teams for helping Conor to make it happen!” the department wrote while sharing the clip.

The video, taken from inside the train, shows the carriage pulling into the station. As the train pulls closer, huge placards with words written on them become visible. Read together, they ask the driver if she’ll marry her partner. We won’t give away what happens when she gets down from the train, take a look at it yourself:

Bride-to-be Paula Carbó Zea also retweeted the video shared by Maher along with a note of thanks. “Thank you so much for sharing this moment. I was so surprised and at the same time excited. Thank you, everyone who was involved in making this moment beautiful and perfect,” she wrote.

Since being shared, the posts have gathered tons of comments. Here’s how people reacted to the entire incident.

What do you think of the event? Did it leave you amazed too?

Also Read | ‘Sleeping Beauty proposal’ video gives Anand Mahindra ‘inferiority complex’. Here’s why

tags
top news
10 million Covid+, but India on recovery road
10 million Covid+, but India on recovery road
India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
Biden to get Pfizer vaccine shot on Monday, Harris may get the week after: Official
Biden to get Pfizer vaccine shot on Monday, Harris may get the week after: Official
Placards welcoming Amit Shah placed Tagore below him, kicks up a row
Placards welcoming Amit Shah placed Tagore below him, kicks up a row
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
Covid update: ‘Voluntary vaccination in India’; Mike Pence takes Pfizer dose
Covid update: ‘Voluntary vaccination in India’; Mike Pence takes Pfizer dose
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In