Chrissy Teigen shares her simple yet perfect sunny-side up eggs tutorial. Watch

Chrissy Teigen shares her simple yet perfect sunny-side up eggs tutorial. Watch

“Perfect sunny eggs tutorial!” Chrissy Teigen’s tweeted alongside the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 26, 2020 09:15 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows sunny-side up eggs as prepared by Chrissy Teigen.
The image shows sunny-side up eggs as prepared by Chrissy Teigen. (Twitter/@chrissyteigen)
         

Some may agree with the notion that eggs are an excellent and essential part of breakfast. The easy to prepare food item is not only delicious but also very nutritious. And let’s not forget the versatility of the product, from eggs Benedict to omelettes, there seems to be something for everyone to enjoy. Now, the American model Chrissy Teigen has shared her fantastic yet straightforward recipe for sunny-side up for all egg lovers out there and it’s something you can try out too.

Posted from Teigen’s official Twitter account on August 25, this recording is almost two minutes long. “Perfect sunny eggs tutorial!” reads the caption of the post.

The recording shows Teigen preparing the dish step-by-step whilst giving a voiceover for her actions. “First, take a ramekin and two eggs. Crack them into the ramekin. Ta-da!” she says. Teigen carries on explaining, “With the pan heating on medium heat, do a thin layer of oil”.

Check out the rest of the steps in the tutorial video below:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this post has captured netizens’ attention. The tweet currently has over 1.6 million views. Additionally, it has also received over 34,000 likes and nearly 1,200 comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person wrote, “Show how to make a poached egg! Please. I miss going out for eggs benedict, and I have no clue how to poach an egg,” wanting more of Teigen’s egg recipes.

Another individual asked, “Can you teach me how to make the perfect avocado toast plz?”. “On top of some rice with some longganisa and the perfect breakfast,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the share? Will you be trying this recipe yourself at home?

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen asks Tweeple for gulab jamun recipe tips, comments will leave you hungry

