Christmas 2019: Twitterati get into Christmas mood
Twitter users tweeted festive greetings and warm wishes to people across the world.it-s-viral Updated: Dec 25, 2019 13:16 IST
One user posted a picture of her standing alongside a Christmas tree and wrote: “The joy of Christmas spreads all around. #ChristmasJoyAndMe.”
One user tweeted: “Wish you a Merry Christmas and may this festival bring abundant joy and happiness in your life!”
A user posted a clip of a group of men dressed as Santas and jostling in the street. He wrote: “Everyone believes in their religion... Santa congratulating each other....”
One post read: “Merry Christmas! Be good, be generous....#ChristmasJoyAndMe.”
A Twitter user posted a clip of chicken running around and wrote: “When they realise tomorrow is December 25 -- run for your life too.”