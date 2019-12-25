e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Home / It's Viral / Christmas 2019: Twitterati get into Christmas mood

Christmas 2019: Twitterati get into Christmas mood

Twitter users tweeted festive greetings and warm wishes to people across the world.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 25, 2019 13:16 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Twitter users tweeted festive greetings and warm wishes to people across the world.
Twitter users tweeted festive greetings and warm wishes to people across the world.(Twitter)
         

On Christmas, Twitter users tweeted festive greetings and warm wishes to people across the world.

One user posted a picture of her standing alongside a Christmas tree and wrote: “The joy of Christmas spreads all around. #ChristmasJoyAndMe.”

One user tweeted: “Wish you a Merry Christmas and may this festival bring abundant joy and happiness in your life!”

A user posted a clip of a group of men dressed as Santas and jostling in the street. He wrote: “Everyone believes in their religion... Santa congratulating each other....”

One post read: “Merry Christmas! Be good, be generous....#ChristmasJoyAndMe.”

A Twitter user posted a clip of chicken running around and wrote: “When they realise tomorrow is December 25 -- run for your life too.”

tags
top news
At Atal Bhujal Yojana launch, PM Modi’s lesson on the art of communication
At Atal Bhujal Yojana launch, PM Modi’s lesson on the art of communication
Post Jharkhand poll rout, BJP-JDU spar over ‘change in CM face’
Post Jharkhand poll rout, BJP-JDU spar over ‘change in CM face’
On Aam Aadmi Party’s report card, five points and the BJP counter
On Aam Aadmi Party’s report card, five points and the BJP counter
What’s next for Rahul, Priyanka in UP?
What’s next for Rahul, Priyanka in UP?
New ‘Realme X2 Pro Master Edition’ comes in Red Brick, Concrete colours
New ‘Realme X2 Pro Master Edition’ comes in Red Brick, Concrete colours
Jingle bells along LoC, soldiers spread Christmas cheer
Jingle bells along LoC, soldiers spread Christmas cheer
ICC posts astonishing statistics for Virat Kohli in this decade
ICC posts astonishing statistics for Virat Kohli in this decade
‘NPR is first step towards NRC’: Owaisi accuses Amit Shah of misleading people
‘NPR is first step towards NRC’: Owaisi accuses Amit Shah of misleading people
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news