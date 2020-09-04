e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Comments on Netflix India’s latest ‘wrong answers only’ post may leave you in fits

Comments on Netflix India’s latest ‘wrong answers only’ post may leave you in fits

Netflix India’s Instagram account shared a still from the American drama series Breaking Bad.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 04, 2020 14:34 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a still from the American drama series Breaking Bad.
The image shows a still from the American drama series Breaking Bad. (Instagram/@netflix_in)
         

If you consider yourself a netizen, then you may know what the ‘wrong answers only’ game is. In this trend, participants post a picture of something and ask others to identify what it is, but only incorrectly. Such shares often accumulate to some rather hilarious responses, just like this one posted by Netflix India.

A still from the American drama series Breaking Bad was shared on Netflix India’s official Instagram account on September 2. “Name this duo. Wrong answers only,” reads the text shared alongside the image.

The photograph itself shows actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul as fictional characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively. However, that is not what many Instagram users wrote in the comments section and luckily so because their ‘wrong answers’ were much funnier than the right one.

But before we reveal these funny comments, take a look at the post which has collected nearly 1.2 lakh likes.

View this post on Instagram

Name this duo. Wrong answers only.

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on

Here is what many Instagram users incorrectly identified this duo as. One person said, “Joey and Chandler”. Another individual wrote, “Rick and Morty”.

“Sherlock Holmes and John Watson,” read one comment under the post. Somebody else proclaimed, “Karan Arjun”. An Instagram user identified the pair as, “Jethalal and Tarak Mehta”.

What are your thoughts on this share? Do you have any funny replies for this ‘wrong answers only’ share?

