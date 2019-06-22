Company introduces ‘pure vegetarian water’, Twitter goes ... What!?

Are you a vegetarian? If yes, then you might be in for a shock because the water you are drinking is apparently non-vegetarian – claimed a water purifier company in their advertisement. They also ensured that their water purifier provides “pure vegetarian” water. Let that sink in!

A Twitter user shared an image of the advertisement, which appeared in a newspaper, on June 20. According to the ad, boiling the water or using other company’s purifier can kill the germs. However, the dead bodies of those micro-organisms still remain in the water. Using that logic the company deduced that despite being safe, the water becomes “effectively non-vegetarian.”

The ad further claims that their purifier “REMOVES all virus, bacteria and Cysts, leaving only pure water with NO germs, dead or alive in it.”

Don’t believe us? Check it out:

Indians are actually whack lol. pic.twitter.com/uuG0jyByWG — harnidh (@PedestrianPoet) June 20, 2019

This ad attracted many disappointed and funny comments from tweeple. There were several people who commented that the next version of the ad will claim to provide “Jain water.” A few asked if they can get some “vegetarian air” along with the water.

Taking a hilarious dig at the ad, a Twitter user even suggested the way of becoming a real vegetarian. “Living in an isolated plastic bubble with filtrated air, floating in anti septic so I can finally be a real vegetarian,” he tweeted. Here are some of the other reactions.

Next version from the makers would be 'jain water'! — Feignics (@Feignics) June 20, 2019

Don't we drink purified blood? Also known as milk. — Amlanjyoti Saikia (@MajorAchilles) June 21, 2019

Even ‘pure vegetarians’ are like "Yeh thoda jyada nahi ho gaya? 🧐" — Ankur Jain (@ankur__jain) June 21, 2019

How about some vegetarian air to go with it? — Pavesh Chakravarthy (@paveshc) June 20, 2019

Microorganisms are Non-Veg.🤣 — Sydney (@SydneyMbn) June 21, 2019

An yehi baki rahe gaya tha?

Next is pure vegetarian Air ,then fire 🔥 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Heena Azmi .. (@HeenaSiddiqui4) June 21, 2019

What’s your reaction on this “vegetarian water” ad?

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 14:16 IST