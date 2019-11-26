e-paper
Cop consoles elderly crying woman, video wins over Twitter. Watch

The video shows a constable sitting with an old woman who is in tears.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 26, 2019 17:55 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video of policeman consoling a crying woman has gathered thousands of views.
The video of policeman consoling a crying woman has gathered thousands of views. (Twitter/Indian Police Foundation)
         

The job of a police officer is far from easy as they have to brave every kind of hurdle to perform their job assiduously. That is a reason often it’s perceived that they have a rough attitude. A video shared on Twitter, however, shows something completely different. It captures the sensitive side of a policeman.

The video shows a constable sitting with an old woman who is in tears. It’s the gesture of the police and the way he handles the weeping woman which has won over people’s hearts.

“This Police Constable should be the ultimate role model for the police,” with this caption Indian Police Foundation shared the video on Twitter. “Look at the deep sense of sensitivity and empathy with which he listens to and wipes the tears of this elderly citizen,” they added.

Watch the video which has tugged at people’s heartstrings:

Since being shared on November 23, the video has captured people’s attention. Till now, it has gathered over 24,000 views and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed about 2,100 likes and close to 500 retweets.

The post was flooded with comments praising the constable for his compassionate behaviour. Here’s what people tweeted:

Earlier this month, a picture of two Assamese policewomen also won people’s hearts. The heartwarming picture captures two female police holding babies of two other women who were giving their exam.

