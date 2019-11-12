e-paper
Heartening pic shows Assam police personnel holding babies while their mothers write exam, wins Twitter

The picture has been tweeted by the official Twitter handle of Assam police.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 12, 2019 16:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The incident took place in the Darrang district of Assam.
The incident took place in the Darrang district of Assam.(Twitter/@assampolice)
         

A picture of two police women in Assam is winning a ton of love on Twitter. The heartwarming picture shows the two cops holding babies while their mothers wrote their exam for the Teaching Eligibility Test (TET).

The picture has been tweeted by the official Twitter handle of Assam police. The incident took place in the Darrang district of Assam.

This beautiful display of kindness a has struck a chord with many on social media. Since being shared on November 10, the post has collected almost 700 likes. Many have posted comments praising the cops for going above the call of duty and helping out in this way.

Such examples of humanity resurfaces on the social media consistently. Recently, a policeman in Ayodhya, helping a man pull his cart had also gone viral.

What do you think of this?

