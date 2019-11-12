Heartening pic shows Assam police personnel holding babies while their mothers write exam, wins Twitter

it-s-viral

A picture of two police women in Assam is winning a ton of love on Twitter. The heartwarming picture shows the two cops holding babies while their mothers wrote their exam for the Teaching Eligibility Test (TET).

The picture has been tweeted by the official Twitter handle of Assam police. The incident took place in the Darrang district of Assam.

Mother is a verb. It’s something you do, not just who you are!



Assam Police personnel in Darrang district taking care of the lil’ ones, while their mothers write the TET Exam. pic.twitter.com/u6fIx6hOjb — Assam Police (@assampolice) November 10, 2019

This beautiful display of kindness a has struck a chord with many on social media. Since being shared on November 10, the post has collected almost 700 likes. Many have posted comments praising the cops for going above the call of duty and helping out in this way.

We salute you — Mohan Rajkumar (@MohanRa72057125) November 10, 2019

greatest work ever, proud of you @assampolice — Gautam Boruah (@GautamBoruah_) November 11, 2019

Bravo! 👏🏼👏🏼 Policing is not only about catching criminals, helping the society is as much important as putting a thug behind bars. Wins my heart, ♥️♥️lots of love to you guys♥️♥️ — Dimpy Moran (@dimpymoran) November 11, 2019

Salute MAM!! U r SUPER MOM!! 💯out of 💯 — Santanu Ghatak (@SantanuGhatak4) November 11, 2019

Humanity is still alive in some parts of this world — Gautam Bora (@Gautam13Bora) November 11, 2019

Such examples of humanity resurfaces on the social media consistently. Recently, a policeman in Ayodhya, helping a man pull his cart had also gone viral.

