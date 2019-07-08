Watch: Ayodhya traffic cop helps cart puller on busy street, wins Twitter

A traffic constable in Ayodhya went above the call of duty to help a man at a busy signal. A video circulating online shows the cop lending the man a hand as he pushed his heavy cart up a slight slope. The clip has struck a chord with people on Twitter and many have hailed the constable as a hero for his actions.

The video was posted on Twitter by Rahul Srivastava, Additional Superintendent Tech. Services, UP Police on July 5. The video shows the traffic constable pulling the cart along with the cart rider across the road while another man pushes it from behind. The task takes quite a bit of effort as is evident from the video. Once the cart is across the slope, the cop is seen running back to the traffic post and resuming his duty by guiding the vehicles.

“One needs a big heart to pull a cart!” says the caption posted along with the video. “Compassionate Traffic constable of Ayodhya Police knows how to juggle between the call of humanity and his professional obligations!”

One needs a big heart to pull a cart !

Compassionate Traffic constable of Ayodhya Police knows how to juggle between the call of humanity and his professional obligations !

Salute ❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/VrvobdwRpw — RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) July 5, 2019

Since being shared, the video has collected over 8,400 ‘likes’ and more than 1,500 retweets. Several people have posted comments praising the constable.

Hats off to the young man!!! — Satyanveshi (@tshirtswala) July 5, 2019

Just a suggestion, when you share such heartwarming efforts please do mention the name of the personnel as well — Swapnil joshi (@Unique_aamAadmi) July 5, 2019

Real hero.... — Asmita Patel (@asmita27487) July 6, 2019

Another similar video, recorded in Mumbai, went viral just days ago. It shows two cops of Mumbai Security Force (MSF) saving a man’s life at the Mumbai Central railway station.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 18:02 IST