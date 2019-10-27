Cops pop in for drink at eatery, end up stopping knife-wielding masked robber. Heroic act captured

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 14:13 IST

A heart-stopping video of an incredible incident showing two policemen disarming an armed robber has won the hearts of people on social media.

The perpetrator Zachery Ryan, wearing a clown mask, entered a McDonald outlet at Coventry, England and threatened the employees. He even had a knife which he pointed at the cashier who ushered the staff away and tried to deal with the knifeman.

Luckily – or unluckily for the robber – two police officers popped in into the eatery for coffee. Facing the situation, they acted quickly and confronted the robber. Eventually, one of the officers Tasered Ryan and another restrained him in the kitchen.

The video, which was shared on Twitter and Facebook by the police department, details the entire incident. It also shows the manager of the outlet thanking the police officers for their bravery.

Take a look at the incredible and heroic video that was captured on the store’s CCTV:

#WATCH | This is the moment two of our officers on a drinks break in #Coventry McDonald's tackled a knife robber.

We love the manager's reaction at the end! 👏 Get the full story ➡ https://t.co/FeB5NNOB5e pic.twitter.com/7p7T79itRP — Coventry Police (@Coventry_Police) October 25, 2019

Since being shared the video has gathered lakhs of views and thousands of comments. People couldn’t stop praising the police for their quick action. A few also applauded the bravery of the manager who put himself at risk for his staff.

“I used to be a manager alongside him he’s such a kind hearted person,” wrote a Facebook user. “Brave and diligent,” commented another. “Right place at the right time! Brilliant arrest,” wrote a third.

The mask worn by the robber.

A Facebook user Liam Anthony Tong, while commenting on the video, recollected that they were present at the place when the incident took place.

“I was outside when this happened (I was literally the only person outside McDonald’s as I was waiting for a delivery request, was around 12.30am I think or maybe 1am) saw the guy running past from the B&Q side carpark through a hedge, ran right past me and looked at me and I had no idea what was happening (just had the mask and a small bag, no weapon visible) then ran inside and immediately went to the counter within a few seconds.

Everyone started running outside then no more than 20 seconds after the guy had ran inside the police were just about to park up on the side (for a coffee etc) so we quickly tell them there’s a guy with a knife inside then they run in and taser him within just a couple of seconds.

Police do an absolutely amazing job and are extremely underrated for all the courage they have and risky work they do,” wrote Tong.

Here’s how tweeple reacted:

Great job guys — Kevin Jordan (@Day1Closed) October 25, 2019

Hats off to the store manager too! — *In Hiding* (@anonymous_alien) October 25, 2019

I'm hoping your officers got their coffee with the complements of the management 🙂 — Jonathan (@GayToryJon) October 25, 2019

A great job 💖 ... A quick and brave response from the police. Very grateful for officers that risk their lives everyday to protect us from horrible people like this. A brave store manager also. Thank you 👏👏👏 — Neena4186 (@Neena4186) October 25, 2019

Though the incident took place in August, the department released the video two days ago after Zachery Ryan was sentenced to five years of jail time on October 24.

What do you think of this act of bravery?

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 14:03 IST