Cops rescue kangaroo from lake, it jumps right back in. Watch funny video

The video details the incident that happened after the police managed to bring the kangaroo out of the water.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 19, 2019 13:31 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video was shared across various social media platforms.
The video was shared across various social media platforms. (Twitter/Josh Butler)
         

A video of an attempted rescue of a kangaroo is the latest source of laughter on the Internet. On Wednesday morning, residents of Canberra reportedly spotted a young marsupial paddling around Lake Burley-Griffin. Soon, the authorities were called in to rescue the animal from the water.

The video details the incident that happened after the police managed to bring the kangaroo out of the water. It shows two police on a jetski bringing the animal back on a pavement beside the lake. As soon as they drop the kangaroo, it instantly jumps back into the lake and swims away - leaving the policemen to exasperatedly turn back their vehicle to catch the animal again.

The video is now being shared by many - mostly on reddit and Twitter. Till now, it has gained thousands of views. Expectedly, people dropped all sorts of comments on the clip. Though many rolled out hilarious comments, some complained about the way the police handled the animal.

“Just let him swim, come on...” wrote a reddit user. “Trying to get your drunk mate home safely at 3am,” joked another. “He wasn’t going to hop further into land at all! He was tricking you! It was a ... roos ...” wrote another.

Here’s how others reacted:

The policemen eventually managed to catch the animal and handed them over to the rescue works, reports The Canberra Times. However, it managed to get out of their grip and run away – again.

What do you think of this hilarious escape?

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 13:21 IST

