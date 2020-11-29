e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Couple cancels big wedding party, uses deposit for 200 Thanksgiving meals

Couple cancels big wedding party, uses deposit for 200 Thanksgiving meals

Originally, they had plans for a big wedding with guests flying in from various places. However, it soon became clear that the plan won’t pan out. That is when they made this wonderful decision.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 23:15 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The couple decided to spend their wedding deposit on Thanksgiving meal.
The couple decided to spend their wedding deposit on Thanksgiving meal. (Instagram/@thresholdschicago)
         

The ongoing pandemic has forced many to change their plans and opt for something which fits the safety rules of the current times. That is what happened to this couple from Illinois, USA. Emily Bugg and Billy Lewis, keeping in mind the ongoing situation, decided to forgo their big wedding plan. Instead, they said ‘I do’ in a very small ceremony at the City Hall. However, it’s what they did with their wedding deposit, which has now won people over. In a selfless act, they used the money to buy Thanksgiving dinners for 200 people who were in need.

Originally, they had plans for a big wedding with guests flying in from various places. However, it soon became clear that the plan won’t pan out. That is when they made this wonderful decision.

“It just didn’t feel like it was in the cards,” Bugg told Chicago Sun Times.

Bugg works for Thresholds, a Chicago-based NGO that offers various services to people with serious mental illness. She, along with her husband, pursued their caterer to cook a meal for 200 clients of the organisation.

The non-profit shared the couple’s story on their official Instagram profile along with a few images.

This act of kindness left people amazed, and some inspired too. They expressed the same while commenting on the post.

“Incredible! This is just so lovely,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is amazing. We need more of this in the world during these times,” commented another. “Wow, what an awesome and selfless story to come across in these times we live in! God Bless you both richly for your sacrifice!” expressed a third. “Heroes,” said a fourth.

What do you think of this act of kindness?

