Couple makes super clingy cat happy with simple hack. Your feline master may love it too

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 15:55 IST

Cat parents know all too well that their feline masters control and rule their lives. Their needs outweigh everyone else’s. They decide when they need their space and when you need to pamper them. This couple’s cat is no different. The little kitty got a little too clingy to her humans after they began working from home. So they devised a genius trick to keep the cat happy when they weren’t in the mood to be its royal chair.

Reddit user bubobaby shared a post about their predicament and their neat solution to it. “Our cat has become SUPER clingy now that we both work from home. We had to improvise,” says the caption posted along with a picture of the cat seemingly enjoying the hack.

The couple simply laid out a pair of their jeans, stuffed with some padding and voila - their cat master got a lap to sit on when her humans were busy. What’s more, they even added a heating pad into the mix so their feline overlord felt nice and cozy.

Doesn’t that look interesting? The cat sure loves it and so do the readers of the post.

“The heated mat is an amazing touch! She probably likes these legs the best because there’s no annoying hard bones getting in the way,” comments a Reddit user. “That’s the kind of inventive, out-of-the-box thinking that can dramatically increase the happiness of an indoor cat,” says another.

“You guys should put this on Shark Tank,” suggests a third… because why not?

There are also who suspect the cat knows it’s been tricked.

“Yeah but she’s looking at you like she suspects something but can’t quite figure it out LOL,” writes a Reddit user. “She knows what you did,” says another. “The look of smug victory on her face is perfect!” comments a third.

What do you think about this hack? Good enough for your feline master?