Home / It's Viral / Couple proves that love wins by saying ‘I do’ in a COVID-19 safe ceremony

Couple proves that love wins by saying ‘I do’ in a COVID-19 safe ceremony

This New York couple said ‘I do’ in a COVID-19 safe and social-distance friendly ceremony, proving that love always wins.

Updated: May 01, 2020 14:25 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Local New York council member with the newlyweds.
The image shows Local New York council member with the newlyweds. (Twitter/@JimmyVanBramer)
         

What is the most important thing about a wedding ceremony? Is it the food and alcohol? The decor? The guests? While all these things are important; one can argue that the most crucial aspect of a wedding is the same as that of a marriage: the bride and groom. This New York couple who said ‘I do’ in a COVID-19 safe and social-distance friendly ceremony are proving that love always wins.

Local New York council member Jimmy Van Bramer tweeted images of this marriage which he officiated. “Here are some photos of the wedding I just performed in my backyard! I teared up as I married Jennie O’Leary & Mark Van Name! So grateful I could officiate today as they scrambled to keep their wedding date even though the big party will have to come later!” he wrote.

This is how tweeple reacted to this ceremony:

It is so good to see people adapting and thriving in these creative ways during the pandemic. What are your thoughts on this cute newlywed duo?

Also Read | New York couple gets married in low-key ceremony proving love always finds a way

