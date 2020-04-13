e-paper
Home / It's Viral / ‘COVID-19 is a Kunal Kamra ally’: Shashi Tharoor tweets at IndiGo, other airlines, prompts reactions

‘COVID-19 is a Kunal Kamra ally’: Shashi Tharoor tweets at IndiGo, other airlines, prompts reactions

It all started with a light-hearted tweet by IndiGo in which they poked fun at Vistara airlines.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 13, 2020 16:01 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.
The image shows Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor. (HT File Photo)
         

Twitter users weighed in on an interesting tweet by Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor. The politician took a dig at IndiGo airlines referring to the flight ban on comedian Kunal Kamra. The exchange has divided Twitter as people post all sorts of reactions to the post - some supporting the MP and others not-so-much.

It all started with a light-hearted tweet by IndiGo in which they poked fun at Vistara airlines and the latter replied in an equally witty manner. Soon other airlines joined them too.

Replying to IndiGo’s tweet, Tharoor took a dig at the airlines by mentioning their flight ban on the comedian.

“Guys, it seems #COVID19 is a @kunalkamra88 ally,” the MP tweeted. “When you decided he couldn’t fly for 3 months, the #Lockdown ensured nobody could fly during that time either. Suggest you never ban him again, for all our sakes!” he added. Tharoor ended his tweet by tagging the other airlines who also imposed a flying ban on Kamra.

Shashi Tharoor’s reply received close to 14,000 likes and over 2,100 retweets. Comments started flooding the post and people shared all sorts of thoughts.

“Jabardast,” praised a Twitter user. “Kamra or Karma,” joked another.

There were many who were not-so-happy with the tweet and schooled the MP for making a joke about the pandemic.

What do you think of Shashi Tharoor’s tweet?

