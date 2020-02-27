Cows join grieving mother to ‘mourn’ her calf’s death. It’s heartbreaking

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 17:07 IST

A heartbreaking post about a cow mourning the loss of her calf has been shared on Facebook. The post not only mentions how the mother asked someone for help, it also details how other cows joined the mother in mourning for the lost calf. The post gives quite a glimpse of how nature works. Since being shared, it has collected a ton of moving comments.

In the post, Facebook user Autumn Weppner talks about one of her cows named Ava refusing to eat one morning. When she tried to check on her, Ava led her to her motionless calf. “Judging by the well-formed, cleaned bull calf, Ava had done her job well, but I was too late to do mine,” Weppner says in her post. She added that seems like a freak accident had caused the calf’s death.

She then goes on to say that she noticed a change in Ava’s behaviour. “I have never seen a cow cry before - but it’s a real thing,” she says. “While I inspected him for any sign of life, she came up alongside me and desperately started cleaning and nudging and crying, then looking to me as if pleading me to bring him back,” she adds.

Soon Weppner heard more cries and noticed that the other cows had joined Ava in mourning the loss of the calf. “They circled Ava’s calf, continuing to cry out as each of them took a turn checking the calf,” she says. “I had never seen a cow funeral either, but that also seems to be a thing.”

Weppner explains that she eventually carried the calf away and this time the cows stood back with “an understanding silence”.

She also shared a picture of the other cows reacting to the calf’s death.

The post, since being shared on February 20, has struck a chord with people collecting over 34,000 shares.

“I am so sorry for Ava’s loss. Dear dear mamma cow,” says a Facebook user. “I was in complete tears. Unfortunately these kind of things happen,” says another. “So sorry. This proves animals have feelings deeper them some humans,” says a third.

Weppner later added an update to her post that after grieving the loss of her baby for a few days Ava eventually came around.

What do you think of this heartbreaking story?