e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / CRPF personnel stitch masks for fellow jawans, public in Jammu and Kashmir

CRPF personnel stitch masks for fellow jawans, public in Jammu and Kashmir

According to Assistant Commandant, Ajay Sharma, the CRPF in Jammu started to make the face masks around January this year

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 13, 2020 12:07 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Jammu and Kashmir
Personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force in Jammu and Kashmir have taken on the task to make face masks for the public and their fellow jawans.
Personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force in Jammu and Kashmir have taken on the task to make face masks for the public and their fellow jawans.(ANI)
         

As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise across the country, personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force in Jammu and Kashmir have taken on the task to make face masks for the public and their fellow jawans on the frontlines.

According to Assistant Commandant, Ajay Sharma, the CRPF in Jammu started to make the face masks around January this year, after Personal Protective Equipment was not readily available in the area.

“The pandemic came at the beginning of the year, and we had a hard time getting our hands on PPE kits as they were not readily available everywhere. We decided that we would prepare our own equipment and distribute it to all those who needs it,” Sharma told ANI.

“We have made head to toe PPE kits including masks and face visors. When the lockdown was announced to control the spread of the coronavirus, CRPF personnel had to continue work on the frontlines as COVID warriors. Our duties did not change at all. So we decided to make these masks,” he added.

He further said that the face masks were also distributed through their helpline.

“We had a helpline through which people could request rations. Earlier, it used to just be food grains but we started to include hand sanitizers and face masks so that people could protect themselves and their families,” Sharma added.

tags
top news
Chinese PLA’s new expansion plans on Bhutan
Chinese PLA’s new expansion plans on Bhutan
‘India’s Covid-19 recoveries rise exponentially’: Health ministry
‘India’s Covid-19 recoveries rise exponentially’: Health ministry
More exam centres, strict Covid-19 protocols: Govt precautions for NEET
More exam centres, strict Covid-19 protocols: Govt precautions for NEET
For fourth consecutive day, India’s daily Covid-19 numbers hover around 95,000
For fourth consecutive day, India’s daily Covid-19 numbers hover around 95,000
50th BSF-BGB high-level talks begin in Dhaka today
50th BSF-BGB high-level talks begin in Dhaka today
Low pressure area off Andhra coast to bring heavy rain in peninsular India
Low pressure area off Andhra coast to bring heavy rain in peninsular India
Bill Gates ‘has no clue’ about powering electric trucks, says Tesla’s Elon Musk
Bill Gates ‘has no clue’ about powering electric trucks, says Tesla’s Elon Musk
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In