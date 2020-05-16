e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Cute little ‘teacher’ teaching a class full of teddy student may remind you of your childhood

Cute little ‘teacher’ teaching a class full of teddy student may remind you of your childhood

The image of the little girl has tugged at the heartstrings of many.

it-s-viral Updated: May 16, 2020 18:10 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the tiny tot ‘teaching’ her ‘students.’
The image shows the tiny tot ‘teaching’ her ‘students.’ (Twitter/@TheSkandar)
         

A picture of a cute little girl teaching her stuffed toys will surely open the box of memories for many and send them down on a trip to memory lane. Though simple, it’s probably one pretend play which most of us have done as kids.

The image shows a little girl sitting in a chair, holding a pen and paper with a desk kept in front of her. A little apart from her are the students aka the soft toys sitting on the floor with a sheet of paper in front of each.

Shared by a Twitter user with the caption, “This little girl from #Kashmir created a classroom like environment to avoid missing her school in this time of Lockdown,” this image has tugged at the heartstrings of many. There’s a chance that it’ll melt your heart too.

From “wow” to “cute”, people shared all sorts of reactions to this heartwarming image. A few were also reminded of their childhood days.

“Bless her, how sweet!” wrote a Twitter user. “Wonderful, no words,” expressed another.

“This is a game every child plays, I played it too. It’s called teacher teacher, sometimes with friends, in their absence with dolls,” shared another user of the micro-blogging site. To which, another Twitter user responded with, “How children imitate world around them! Is it instinctual? That is a thing to wonder.”

What do you think of the sweet image?

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In