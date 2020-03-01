e-paper
Cuteness alert! Netizens can’t get enough of this mama bear crossing road with ‘fluff balls’

The 38-second-long video shows the mother cautiously leads the way as the cubs prance behind her.

Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The four little cubs playfully try to run across the road.
The four little cubs playfully try to run across the road.(Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
         

The Internet is a big fan of cute and cuddly animals and bear cubs are a perfect example of them. A mother bear crossing a road through the jungle with her four adorable cubs is the feel-good video you need this Sunday. Posted on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, the video is making netizens fall in love with its cuteness.

The 38-second-long video shows the mother bear leading her cubs across the road. The four little cubs playfully try to run across the road. However, the mother cautiously leads the way as the cubs prance behind her. In a few moments, the bear family crosses the road and leaves the people taking the video gushing.

“The bear mama knows how to cross the road. And these fluffy balls just want to follow. Learn some road sense from the mother,” reads the caption.

The clip has garnered almost 24,000 views in a few hours and over 3,000 likes and counting. While many showered love for the adorable little cubs, others applauded the people taking the video for waiting patiently and giving the bear family space to cross the road.

What do you think of these fluff balls?

