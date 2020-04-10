e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Miami zoo shows off newborn clouded leopards and they are too cute to handle

Miami zoo shows off newborn clouded leopards and they are too cute to handle

Zookeepers took the kittens Tuesday to check their development and give them their initial vaccines. Both offspring appear to be thriving, and the mother continues to be attentive and nursing them on a regular basis, officials said.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 10, 2020 17:29 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
MIAMI
Newborn clouded leopards are held by a staff member for their neonatal exams at the zoo in Miami.
Newborn clouded leopards are held by a staff member for their neonatal exams at the zoo in Miami.(AP)
         

Providing exactly what’s needed in these trying times, Zoo Miami has shared images of two clouded leopard cubs.

The male and female have been secluded in a den with their mother, Serai, since their Feb. 11 birth so that they could properly bond while avoiding external stress, according to a news release from the South Florida zoo.

Zookeepers took the kittens Tuesday to check their development and give them their initial vaccines. Both offspring appear to be thriving, and the mother continues to be attentive and nursing them on a regular basis, officials said.

A newborn clouded leopard is held by a staff member
A newborn clouded leopard is held by a staff member ( AP )

“Amid all of the stressful news that we are all dealing with, I hope that this can bring a smile to some of your faces!” the zoo’s communications director, Ron Magill, wrote as he shared the images. “Hopefully, once this pandemic has run its course, the public will be able to return to the zoo to personally see these precious new additions!”

Clouded Leopards are highly endangered in their natural forest habitat in Southern China, Taiwan and Malaysia. Adults usually weigh 30-50 pounds (13-23 kilograms). They have a very long tail with relatively short legs and large paws, which helps them stay in trees. Their numbers are depleted due to hunting. Their attractive pelts have ceremonial value in many cultures.

tags
top news
Punjab, after Odisha, becomes 2nd state to extend lockdown till April 30
Punjab, after Odisha, becomes 2nd state to extend lockdown till April 30
An unfair, unworkable testing model | HT Editorial
An unfair, unworkable testing model | HT Editorial
LIVE| Coronavirus cases in India mount to 6,761, death toll touches 206
LIVE| Coronavirus cases in India mount to 6,761, death toll touches 206
Covid-19, hydroxychloroquine and Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray
Covid-19, hydroxychloroquine and Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray
IndiGo, Vistara’s Twitter banter joined by other airlines. Hilarity ensues
IndiGo, Vistara’s Twitter banter joined by other airlines. Hilarity ensues
Batsman who impacted India’s success in Tests from 2000 to 2009 - Vote here
Batsman who impacted India’s success in Tests from 2000 to 2009 - Vote here
New Nissan Kicks facelift spied again in clearest picture yet
New Nissan Kicks facelift spied again in clearest picture yet
Covid-19 cases in Mumbai more than doubled in five days
Covid-19 cases in Mumbai more than doubled in five days
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news